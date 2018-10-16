Overcrowding issues lead to euthanasia at Lawrence County animal shelter

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The clock is ticking for some dogs to live in Lawrence County. The newly developed county-operated animal shelter is forced to euthanize some dogs this week due to overcrowding.
A lack of space and finances are the main concern.
Many people took to social media as the news surfaced Monday. Rumors swirled the county planned to kill all of the dogs in their care, but that turned out to be false, according to county commissioners.
Rural shelters, like the one in Lawrence County, are often inundated with stray animals. To help with space, state law allows them to euthanize animals after 7 days of no interest.
“If more people are aware of the needs, then more people will step in and help," Debbie Dodd said. She is the Director of ‘A New Leash on Life’ animal rescue shelter. They plan to rescue as many dogs as they can Tuesday from Lawrence County.
In the past, Lawrence County animal control has allowed area shelters to take dogs to their facilities until they are adopted. Unfortunately, , the previous animal control officer just left, and with that, went her relationship with area rescue shelters.
County Commissioner Bobby Burch told WAFF 48 they are doing all they can to save the animals.
“We regularly help out with all of the rural shelters in North Alabama. Lawrence County is a regular stop for us to pull dogs and cats from that are set for euthanasia," Dodd said,
WAFF 48 wanted to know how many dogs are in line to be euthanized this week, but that number was not made available to us. We were told that aggressive dogs are typically up first.
Up until this year, Lawrence County has outsourced his animal control services. Late last year, the commission voted to build its own shelter, which isn’t opened yet. They are still awaiting certain certifications before it will be fully operational.
If you want to adopt right now, you will need to go to the Lawrence County Commission Office.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.