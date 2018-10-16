Much cooler Tuesday with widespread rain showers

Cooler temperatures and cloudy skies will start off your Tuesday morning.
Skies stay overcast throughout the day with rain showers becoming fairly widespread by late morning into the afternoon, highs will only be in the low to middle 60s. Showers will end late tonight with chilly low temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds and a few showers will linger Wednesday morning with slow clearing into the afternoon, highs will be in the middle 60s.
Quiet and cool weather will round out the week on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with more sunshine than cloud cover. Another front will move in Saturday morning bringing good chances of widespread rainfall and overcast skies, Saturday’s highs will be in the middle 60s. Behind this front will be relatively quiet weather with temps staying below average in the middle 60s.
