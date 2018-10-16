Man admits shooting Albertville bear, officials say

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Alabama Fish & Game officials say a bear seen around Albertville appears to have been shot.
Conservation officers said they responded to a call around 8 a.m. Monday that an elderly man shot the bear in the Highpoint Road area of Horton.
Officers said the man admitted to shooting at the bear with a rifle. But it’s unknown if the shot was fatal.
Officers said they found a short blood trail but were unable to find the bear after an extensive search.
No charges have been filed.
