Man admits shooting Albertville bear, officials say
By Stephen McLamb | October 15, 2018 at 8:27 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 8:27 PM

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Alabama Fish & Game officials say a bear seen around Albertville appears to have been shot.

Conservation officers said they responded to a call around 8 a.m. Monday that an elderly man shot the bear in the Highpoint Road area of Horton.

Officers said the man admitted to shooting at the bear with a rifle. But it’s unknown if the shot was fatal.

Officers said they found a short blood trail but were unable to find the bear after an extensive search.

No charges have been filed.

