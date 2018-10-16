Madison County animal shelter working to help animals in Lawrence County

Madison County animal shelter working to help animals in Lawrence County
Source: Felines and Canines Facebook page
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 16, 2018 at 2:18 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 2:18 PM

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - An animal shelter in Madison County is working to rescue animals that are at risk of being euthanized in Lawrence County.

Felines and Canines, which is located in Owens Cross Roads, posted on Facebook on Tuesday saying that they were taking some animals back to the shelter with them in Madison County.

It’s a rainy, cold day - but that doesn’t stop us from getting out to help our local shelters, including Lawrence...

Posted by Felines & Canines "Hunter Stephenson Rescue Center" on Tuesday, October 16, 2018

State law allows for animals in rural shelters, like in Lawrence County, to be euthanized after 7 days of no interest.

[ READ MORE: Overcrowding issues lead to euthanasia at Lawrence County animal shelter ]

A New Leash on Life is also helping with rescue efforts for the animals.

