Madison County animal shelter working to help animals in Lawrence County

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - An animal shelter in Madison County is working to rescue animals that are at risk of being euthanized in Lawrence County.
Felines and Canines, which is located in Owens Cross Roads, posted on Facebook on Tuesday saying that they were taking some animals back to the shelter with them in Madison County.
State law allows for animals in rural shelters, like in Lawrence County, to be euthanized after 7 days of no interest.
A New Leash on Life is also helping with rescue efforts for the animals.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.