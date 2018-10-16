Huntsville City Schools to hold meetings to develop strategic plan

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - School leaders in Huntsville are working to develop a strategic plan for the district.
In order to accomplish that, Superintendent Christie Finley says that her team wants feedback from the community on a draft of that plan.
The school board will be holding five meetings in late October to discuss the draft of the plan and hear feedback from the public.
The dates for those meetings are:
- District 3: October 16 at Grissom High School (5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- District 1: October 22 at Jemison High School (5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- District 2: October 23 at Lee High School (5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- District 4: October 29 at Huntsville High School (5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- District 5: October 30 at Columbia High School (5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
Those unable to attend can also submit feedback by visiting the Huntsville City Schools website.
The board has also announced a new budget that has been approved for the upcoming school year. Finley says that the district will be able to add money to the general fund by the end of the upcoming fiscal year, in September 2019.
