Athens man arrested in shooting of friend

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Authorities have taken one man into custody following a shooting in Limestone County.
Deputies responded to Beechwood Road in Athens around 4 a.m. on Monday regarding a shooting, according to a statement from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities learned while on the way to the scene that the victim was being transported to Athens Hospital by a friend. They contacted the victim in the parking lot of the hospital and got him medical attention.
The suspect, 27-year-old Timothy Lunsford, was driving the vehicle, according to officers.
After authorities responded and detained Lunsford, they learned that he was a convicted felon and that he knew he was not supposed to possess a firearm. He reportedly claimed that an altercation had occurred and he accidentally shot the victim.
Officers also say that the vehicle Lunsford was driving displayed a stolen tag.
Lunsford was charged with receiving stolen property, as well as assault, and booked into the Limestone County Jail.
Police are still investigating this incident.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.