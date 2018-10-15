Woman used money stolen from youth baseball team for Disney trip

The SCBA is cooperating fully with law enforcement, the Warren County Prosecutor’s office, and the State of Ohio in the active prosecution of a past board member. While we cannot comment on the specifics of the case due to the ongoing nature of the proceedings we can assure you that we continue to treat the matter with the upmost importance. The grand jury’s recent indictment represents a year’s worth of close collaboration with the City of Springboro, Warren County, and the State of Ohio. During that time the league has put an entirely new executive board in place and formed a Finance & Audit committee that is solely focused on financial oversite and accountability. While the actions of the past board member have shaken the league, we are encouraged by the community support and are excited to build on the great 2018 season and bring a stronger SCBA to the community next season.

SCBA Board