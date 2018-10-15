Task force formed to prevent violent crime in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A task force force has been formed between two law enforcement agencies to combat violent crime in Huntsville.
A release from the office of U.S. Attorney Jay Town says that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Huntsville Police Department have joined forces to develop a plan for preventing violent crime within the city and metro area.
Town and Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray announced that the task force held its first meeting on Monday.
“The formation of this Task Force marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement to utilize enhanced crime intelligence to aggressively pursue the worst offenders in our city,” said Town.
“The HPSTF will be a great enhancement in our fight against violent criminals not only in our city but in North Alabama," said McMurray.
“Huntsville is one of the safest cities in the country, and we want to keep it that way,” commented Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.
Other agencies will also join in assisting the task force, inclduing the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Mayor’s Office, Madison Police Department, and Decatur Police Department.
