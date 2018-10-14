Shelter dogs flown from AL to NJ to clear up space for hurricane rescues

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Shelter dogs from Birmingham boarded a plane Sunday morning to find a new home in New Jersey.
The Greater Birmingham Humane Society partnered with Greater Good and Wings Over Rescue to transport approximately 50 dogs.
Now that the animals are heading up north, it opens up space for the Humane Society to take in even more animals from Florida.
“It gives these animals an immediate chance at getting in a home. Animals get stressed in a shelter. And with all the storms, and all this travel, it almost makes you want to cry being out here and seeing this,” said GBHS CEO Allison Black Cornelius.
“The average length of stay for a pet transported from Wings of Rescue is about two and a half days, three and a half days,” said President of Wings Over Rescue Ric Browde. "So, these pets have a little bit of celebrity to them, so they’re probably going to be moving out faster. They’re just going to go very quickly. "
If you’d like to donate to these Hurricane Michael animal transports, click here.
