Huntsville man uses GPS to find stolen vehicle

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - 2 o'clock on Monday, while most of you were sleeping, a Huntsville business owner was on a mission to find his stolen work vehicle.
Members of law enforcement are still looking for the suspect, but the stolen vehicle has been recovered thanks to a GPS tracking device on the vehicle that the owner was able to locate using an app on his phone.
The vehicle was stolen from Don Kennedy and Sons House Moving, in Huntsville. Sheriff’s deputies say the vehicle was located on Oakwood Road. Here’s a twist, near the same location the stolen business vehicle was found, law enforcement also found two other stolen cars!
"He started tracking the vehicle with his GPS. It was in the area of this house, by the time he actually caught up to it, it was a little further away from the house. The person ran and our deputies responded. He gave the description of the person that ran," said Lt. Donny Shaw.
An investigation is taking place to determine if the suspect is responsible for all three stolen cars. Huntsville Police took the stolen cars as part of the investigation.
