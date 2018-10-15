Man survives plane crashing into house; pilot dies

PAYSON, NV (KNXV/CNN) - At least one person is dead after a small plane accident Saturday evening
There’s no word yet on what caused the craft to crash into a house two miles east of the airport, killing the pilot.
The plane came down and sliced through the roof, narrowly missing the homeowner inside.
The homeowner, Doug Denham, described it as “a hell of a crash, didn’t know what it was, but just boom, and then the front glass went flying out into the front yard.”
He was sitting just feet away when a single-engine Cessna ripped through his home of 23 years, hurling plane parts and possessions all over his backyard.
"Walk into the bedroom - which used to the be a bedroom - and now it's out in the back yard and so is the bathroom and so is the walk-in closet," Denham said.
Instantly, he said, neighbors came running to help.
"Well, everybody didn't know what the hell to do," Denham said.
In the darkness, he was dissecting through the debris but realized “no, no there was nothing moving in that mess”
The FAA said there was also a passenger on the plane. The condition of the passenger is unknown.
People around here say they heard it soaring low, then the crash and silence.
"It was scary and emotional - but, you know, you think about it and its like 300 yards away - and it would've been my house," a neighbor said.
Denham returned Sunday morning to salvage what he could.
"I found my cat hiding in the back bedroom, which I was very concerned about, naturally, and I got my medicine and a few other things," he said.
With still so many questions out there had he been just a few steps away who knows if he'd be standing here.
“People are saying, oh divine this and that. Well, you know, who knows,” Denham said.
Copyright 2018 KNXV via CNN. All rights reserved.