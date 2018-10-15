Man dies following interview with Madison County investigators

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A 37-year-old Huntsville man passed away as he was being arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Neal Matthias Grillo.
Grillo went to the Criminal Investigations Division on Wheeler Avenue voluntarily for an interview in connection with a 2018 rape, sodomy, and burglary case that happened in Madison County, according to authorities.
During the course of the interview, officers determined that Grillo was going to be charged in the case and booked into the jail.
“He was told that he was going to be arrested and less than 15 minutes after that, he went unconscious and he was unresponsive at CID,” said Lt. Donny Shaw, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
HEMSI responded and attempted to resuscitate Grill on the way to Huntsville Hospital, but he was pronounced dead.
Authorities plan to perform toxicology tests.
Shaw says that it is policy of the sheriff’s office to have an autopsy performed if someone dies while being detained or while in custody. He also says that there was no struggle or aggression when the incident occurred, as it happened during a post-interview arrest as Grillo was waiting to be transported to the jail.
