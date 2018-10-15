Louisiana deputies perform heroic rescue of kitten trapped in drain

A team of deputies was called to assist a kitten that had been trapped in a drain during the early hours of October 9. Unsure whether or not the pipe was flooded, deputy Andy Perez decided to take action to save the cat rather than wait for Animal Control. Officials with the office noted that it is standard for deputies to contain an animal and await Animal Control if the animal is dangerous or skittish, but there is nothing that prohibits them taking action in the way that they did.