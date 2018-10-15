Jackson county woman arrested for assaulting first responders who came to help her

DUTTON, AL (WAFF) - A Jackson County woman is now out on bond after being arrested for assaulting three first responders who came to help her. Calethea Martin of Dutton is charged with three counts of felony assault, two counts of making a terrorist threat, and one count of criminal mischief.
Many times first responders are welcome when they come to render aid but that wasn’t the case this time around.
It was early August when first responders arrived to this home on County Road 382 in Dutton.
Sheriff Chuck Phillips says Martin was arrested late last week on warrants stemming from the incident.
The Sheriff says first responders were called to the home for a possible overdose. A paramedic, Dutton volunteer firefighter, and a sheriff’s deputy arrived and found Martin at the home. When they attempted to transport her, the sheriff says she became combative and even threatened to burn their homes down.
“The patient began to fight and assaulted the deputy, the ambulance attendants, and the fire department firefighter. Actually broke some of the fire department’s equipment. She was taken to Highlands Medical Center from there,” said Sheriff Chuck Phillips.
Martin has since been released on approximately 28-thousand dollars bond.
