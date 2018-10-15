Hurricane Michael volunteers return to Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 causing catastrophic damage. Volunteers from a church in the Tennessee Valley just returned from Florida and they’ve already planned to make at least 4 more trips to help.
More than 200 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are back in the Tennessee Valley after spending the past weekend helping in Florida with Hurricane Michael clean-up relief. We talked with several volunteers who say they’ve traveled all around the county helping when disasters strike.
“I’ve responded with the church to I think 12 disaster relief efforts in the past. I was able to go down this weekend and I plan to make at least one more trip,” said volunteer Ryan Lindow.
The volunteers from the church say the damage caused by Hurricane Michael is some of the worst they’re seen.
“Merriam Florida where we were at, every house had a tree in the yard, on the house, every house was affected in the neighborhood,” said volunteer Glenn Davis.
“I didn’t see a house that wasn’t missing shingles, so a lot of the work we had to do removing trees, helping people get access to their homes or be able to get out of their home, most of the streets were blocked, power lines were down everywhere," said Lindow.
There are more than 200,000 people in Florida who are still without power. The church volunteers helped hundreds of people this past weekend, and there is one-person Glenn Davis says he’ll never forget.
“You know these people don’t have anyone that can help them. A lot of them are elderly. We helped one lady that was deaf. She couldn’t hear, she has a TTY telephone and without being able to call anybody family members we’re very worried about her, so we contacted them after we got there," said Davis.
The volunteers we talked with say there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to help with Hurricane Michael and Florence. They’re going to spend the next 4 weekends going to help in Florida and the Carolinas.
