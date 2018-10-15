Hundreds gather for Lee Lott “Power of Pink” Walk

(WAFF) - Hundreds of people in Morgan County came together on Sunday to celebrate and honor those affected by breast cancer.
The ninth annual Lee Lott “Power of Pink” Walk brought the community together to support one another going through difficult times.
Lee says she doesn’t even know why this walk is named after her. She says she just wants to speak for all women who are battling and have battled breast cancer.
“I had stage four inflammatory breast cancer, and if you look that up it uses the word death in the first two sentences.” said Lott. But that didn’t stop her.
“My question was not ‘why me’. My question was how my journey could somehow lead others to get treatment, to do mammograms sooner.” continued Lott.
After the first walk, the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation chose Lee as the face of the walk.
“I don’t know why the foundation picked me or why God picked me, but what I know is that I represent all women.” said Lott.
“The second year we decided to name it in her honor and it’s just grown and grown since. We love Lee, she’s our biggest cheerleader. We’re glad to have her name attached to our walk.” said Noel Lovelace, the President of the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation.
Lee says she doesn’t want to stand and be the face and center of attention - she wants to bring attention to what matters.
“We can always talk about a few side-effects with chemo, but the outcome of that is, however we live that journey and go through that journey, we can either speak positive words or negative words then people coming behind us will fear more.”
More than 500 people came out to support Lee and all the women and families who have been affected by breast cancer.
Also, next Saturday in Huntsville is the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run, also benefiting breast cancer research. Although spots are all filled up for the run, everyone is welcome to come out, donate, and support the runners next weekend.
