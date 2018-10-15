Governor Ivey’s order puts Madison County parolees on pause

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey’s executive order put a temporary mandatory freeze on all early parole hearings across the state for violent criminals, including some set to return to the Valley.
Madison County Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann said he was planning to represent the county in Montgomery this November to oppose the parole of criminals he thinks are too dangerous to be let out early.
The order puts his travel plans on hold.
“Governor Ivey got this right, I think she saw a need that this is a public safety issue,” he said.
Gann showed WAFF 48 News Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles notices stating how two violent offenders he prosecuted were up for parole in the coming weeks.
A judge sentenced the first offender, Adrian Lanier, to 15 years in prison for 2nd degree robbery. The charge involves coordination with another individual in robbing the victim.
Lanier was being scheduled for parole consideration after only serving nine months.
The second offender, Bradley Anderson, pleaded guilty to three assault charges since 2002. A judge sentenced him to 10 years for 2nd degree robbery in 2017.
Anderson was being scheduled for parole after only serving 10 months.
Gann said he was happy with the original sentences, and the early parole for them is “insane.”
“When you’re sentenced to prison, you should expect to go and do your time, parole is a gift, probation is a gift, and it’s not an entitlement," he said.
Governor Ivey gave the Board of Pardons and Paroles 30 days to come up with a corrective plan to prevent violent offenders from being paroled early.
Gann said he would like to see a reduction of the number of robbery convicts paroled.
“Robberies are planned, it’s planned violence against someone else,” he said.
Gann said if he could “wave a magic wand” he would also increase the size and number of prisons available, to relieve the Alabama Department of Corrections overcrowding issues.
The ADOC fiscal year 2017 report states the department is operating at 160 percent capacity.
How the Board of Pardons and Paroles will adjust the parole process remains unclear.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.