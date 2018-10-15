Don’t let scammers use pink ribbons to get your money

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Don’t let scammers use a pink ribbon to fool you.
“No one owns or regulates that pink ribbon logo,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month so you will likely see a lot of pink. The folks at the Better Business Bureau say most of the time, the groups using that pink ribbon are doing it for a good cause. But if you feel like something is a little off, it never hurts to ask some questions.
“If they are in a store and the store says they are going to donate a portion of the proceeds to breast cancer awareness, ask how much and what percentage,” Smitherman said.
Smitherman says you should also ask if there’s a cap on how much money they plan to donate, and don’t be afraid to ask where the money will go. There may even be cases where a person has no intention of giving any money to a charity but just uses the pink ribbon to get you to donate.
