Decatur church collects thousands of goods for Hurricane Michael victims

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Just five days ago, Grant Street Church of Christ had dozens of empty boxes and a goal of helping others.
“I think about our kids and our Grant Street family here at this church, I don’t want anyone to suffer that way. So, if there’s anything we can do to help them through that hard time, to help them through that where it’s not so hard to get through we want to carry not just the supplies they need, but the love Jesus would’ve shown them too," Outreach Director Cody Michael said.
The church reached out to the community on Wednesday, asking for goods to be donated to take down to victims of Hurricane Michael.
“We are aiming for Panama City, we’ve made contact with two congregations there,” Evangelism Outreach Minister Robert Guinn said.
By Monday, they had thousands of items collected and more than $2,000 donated from people across the country.
“The goodness of the human spirit still exists. Most of what you see advertised is negative, but this has turned to something that’s been positive. Due to this news station and other news stations word has gotten out and we’ve had people from California and Maryland and other states that have contacted us,” Guinn continued.
Any basic household item you could imagine is being packed up into these trucks. Paper towels, feminine products, pet food, cleaning supplies, baby diapers and wipes, you name it.
Guinn told WAFF 48 they’re planning to give the supplies to the churches in Florida so they can get the goods out to everyone who needs them.
They left with two packed trucks Monday afternoon and also have plans to get a third truck filled with supplies down to Georgia.
