Cold front to bring scattered showers & cooler temps

Temperatures are on the warmer side this afternoon with muggy conditions, highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
A cold front will move through this afternoon bringing widely scattered rain showers and isolated thunder, rain accumulation will be on the lighter side. Behind the front, winds will shift to the NW and become gusty from time to time. Skies stay mostly cloudy overnight with cooler lows in the middle 50s on Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a fairly dreary day with overcast skies and highs in the upper 60s, rain showers will develop into the afternoon and linger through the evening hours.
The rest of the week looks to be quiet and dry with highs near 70s degrees. The next best chance of rain looks to be Saturday, check back for updates.
