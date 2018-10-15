Cold front to bring scattered showers & cooler temps

A cold front will move through this afternoon bringing widely scattered rain showers and isolated thunder, rain accumulation will be on the lighter side. Behind the front, winds will shift to the NW and become gusty from time to time. Skies stay mostly cloudy overnight with cooler lows in the middle 50s on Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a fairly dreary day with overcast skies and highs in the upper 60s, rain showers will develop into the afternoon and linger through the evening hours.