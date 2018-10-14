Sheffield police searching for escaped inmate

Sheffield police searching for escaped inmate
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 14, 2018 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 3:07 PM

SHEFFIELD, AL (WAFF) - Police in Sheffield have advised the public to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

Sheffield police say that Cory Drew Vernon was a trustee at Sheffield City Jail.

Please Be On The Lookout for inmate Cory Drew Vernon. Mr. Vernon was a trustee at Sheffield City Jail. Mr. Vernon left...

Posted by Sheffield Police Department on Sunday, October 14, 2018

Authorities say that Vernon’s last known clothing was a white T-shirt, unknown colored shorts, and hi-top shoes. He also reportedly has multiple tattoos on his arms and a shaved head.

Vernon also has ties to the Ford City area.

Anyone with information on Vernon’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.