Sheffield police searching for escaped inmate

SHEFFIELD, AL (WAFF) - Police in Sheffield have advised the public to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.
Sheffield police say that Cory Drew Vernon was a trustee at Sheffield City Jail.
Authorities say that Vernon’s last known clothing was a white T-shirt, unknown colored shorts, and hi-top shoes. He also reportedly has multiple tattoos on his arms and a shaved head.
Vernon also has ties to the Ford City area.
Anyone with information on Vernon’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.