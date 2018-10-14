Mattis pushes closer ties to Vietnam amid tension with China

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his Vietnamese counterpart Ngo Xuan Lich, left, review an honor guard in Hanoi, Vietnam. By making a rare second trip this year to Vietnam, Mattis is showing how intensively the Trump administration is trying to counter China’s military assertiveness by cozying up to smaller nations in the region who share American wariness about Chinese intentions. The visit beginning Tuesday also shows how far U.S.-Vietnamese relations have advanced since the tumultuous years of the Vietnam War, whose legacy includes a continued search for the remains of U.S. war dead on Vietnamese soil. (AP Photo/Tran Van Minh, File) (Tran Van Minh)