In Kentucky, Trump rallies voters while praising McConnell

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump has told Kentucky voters that support for Republican congressman Andy Barr could make the difference between failure and more success by his administration, highlighting the stakes for one the most-watched races in the House.
Trump rallied supporters Saturday night in Richmond, Kentucky, one of a series of campaign events the president is hoping will help Republicans maintain control of the House as well as the Senate.
Barr's Democratic opponent in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District is a retired Marine fighter pilot, Amy McGrath.
Trump also praised Kentucky's senior senator, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for his efforts to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, in spite of a bitter fight with Democrats over allegations of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh.
Trump declared McConnell to be "Kentucky tough."