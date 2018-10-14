Driver taken to hospital after 18-wheeler crashes into house

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Central Fire Department says it has responded to one of its “most complicated vehicle crashes” early Sunday morning after an 18-wheeler crashed into a house.
At 3:26 a.m., crews with the fire department responded to the 4900 block of Green Forest Drive with the knowledge that a car crashed into the occupied house.
However, crews arrived to find the cab of the 18-wheeler buried into the side of the home. The fire department said the occupants, two adults and a child, had escaped out of the bedroom window.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Firefighters had to breach the bedroom and closet walls in order to access the cab. The driver was extricated from the vehicle by 5:28 a.m.
The fire department said there were no serious injuries to civilians or firefighters.
Crews removed the tractor-trailer from the home, and Entergy is working to fix a damaged utility pole.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.