Cold front bring rain chances Monday

Skies will stay mostly cloudy for the rest of the evening with a few isolated rain showers, overnight lows will fall into the middle 60s.
Mostly cloudy skies stay in place to start of the workweek with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will slide through on Monday afternoon with scattered rain showers developing, most accumulation will be on the lighter side. More rain is expected on Tuesday with cooler highs in the upper 60s. The rest of the week will be quiet with seasonal temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
We are keeping our eye on the potential for heavy rainfall on Saturday, check back for updates.
