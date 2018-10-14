HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Scattered light rain across the Valley for the morning hours.
These showers will likely lift to the north along a warm front into the early afternoon. It will be muggy this afternoon with highs near 80. South winds will continue to bring in more humidity through Tuesday.
Our rain chances right now, depend on a frontal boundary in the area. This boundary will hang out over western Tennessee and central Arkansas through Tuesday morning.
Rain chances will increase throughout the day on Tuesday as the front moves south.
It’s possible the front will not make it south of us until early Wednesday. Therefore, we have a chance of rain through Noon Wednesday.
Another cool down is moving in the by the middle of next week. Highs will return to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.