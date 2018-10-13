Professional haunted attraction to open year round in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - A professional haunted house in Jackson County now plans to say open year round, not only during October which is the scariest month of the year.
Entering behind the doors of the Harvest haunted attraction shouldn’t be done by the faint-hearted.
“Not only are you trying to survive killers your trying to survive zombies so you got it all back there,” says Fairen Cooley, Director of Operations.
Best known for his sports memorabilia art, it's Greg Gamble's creation and stab at creating world class monsters.
"Every character in the haunt has a full back story. He's the one that sculpted all the masks. He made all the costumes. Everything we have is original."
There are more than thirty live actors in the haunt. Harvest opened last year to a soft opening.
“When we opened up this October it’s a worlds different. It’s a whole lot better. Got a lot more going on. A lot more interactions and we’ve had amazing reviews so far,” said Cooley.
Officials with Harvest say their goal is to be as good if not better than other professional haunted attractions in larger markets in the United States and they think they’re doing just that.
“We’ve had a lot of people that have been really, really scared. We’ve had several that can’t even make it through. They get to like the first scene and they turn around and they can’t do it,” said Cooley.
The goal is to be open year round with different haunts throughout the year. Didn't think there was anything scary about Christmas? This year at Harvest Nicholas will be.
“His child, somebody killed his child and he goes after people dressed up as Santa Claus and just ravages the town,” said Cooley.
For more information or contact info go to their Facebook page:
