President Trump orders federal assistance in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - President Donald Trump has declared that an emergency exists in Alabama and has ordered federal assistance due to conditions resulting from Hurricane Michael.
According to the White House Press Office, this action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures.
FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures will be provided at 75 percent federal funding in Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties.
Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent funding in Baldwin, Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia, Mobile, Montgomery, Pike, and Russell counties, and the Poarch Creek Band of Indians.
