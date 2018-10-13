1 hospitalized following shooting in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, AL (WAFF) - Police began investigating a shooting in Sheffield that left one person injured Friday night.
The incident reportedly happened on Sterling Boulevard between 7:30 and 8 p.m., according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
A 61-year-old man was injured in the shooting. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The victim’s nephew was taken into custody, but has not been charged.
Police have not released the identities of those involved as they continue to investigate the incident.
We will update this story with more information as we receive it.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.