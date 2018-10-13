Man charged with making a terroristic threat in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man in Huntsville.
Micah Duane Chisom has been booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with making a terroristic threat.
Lt. Johnson with Huntsville police says that officers responded to McClain Lane on September 24 in reference to a call of shots being fired. Chisom, who was listed as the resident for the home, reportedly contacted 911 while officers were present and made several threats regarding the officers on the scene.
Chisom reportedly stated he would kill and cut someone in half if police did not respond to a former residence of his on Grizzard Road. He also made threats to kill or shoot officers.
Huntsville police say that Chisom has an extensive criminal history that includes drug trafficking, domestic violence, and firearms possession with four prior felony convictions.
Officers conducted a search of Chisom’s home after taking him into custody at his place of work.
Chisom is set to be transferred to the federal court system to be arraigned as a felon in possession of a firearm. He could face 10-15 years in federal prison.
