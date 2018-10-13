Locals come out for the first ever “Inside Out” art show

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman opened up the first ever art studio dedicated to providing a safe, welcoming place to everyone.
Sherry Broyles, Executive Director of Inside Out Art Studio, said she traveled across the country seeing studios where people with disabilities could be artistically free, and she wanted to bring it to Huntsville.
“It’s a safe, bright, welcoming, accepting place, and we take everybody at face value. There’s no judgment,” Broyles said.
The studio’s been open for more than two years, and it’s growing like never before.
“Some of these people are people who have too often been told what to do and where to sit. The idea here is to create the same kind of environment and opportunity that any kind of neuro-typical artist would have," Broyles said.
23-year-old Maria Rivette was one of the first artists at Inside out.
“My favorite part about coming here is definitely doing the art and seeing all the artists and Sherry. Just getting to be in a place where I don’t feel like I’m left out, feeling in a place where people look at me as me, as Maria, and not as this disability or special need I have,” Rivette said.
Rivette’s best friend Katie Slaton also had some art work to show Friday.
“I’m excited that my family is here, and I’m really excited I love being in the show tonight,” Slaton said.
All of the art work tonight on display was for sale as well.
