Evacuee’s love for NASCAR saved him from Hurricane Michael

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Danny and his wife Kim had no idea when they came to Talladega Monday that the most powerful Hurricane to hit the panhandle would head straight for their home. It wasn’t until Friday their neighbors had enough cell service to text them pictures of their house.
“Not as bad as I thought it was, but it was still devastating to see that,” says LeBlanc.
His home is OK for the most part, but several trees are down around it and his pole barn where he keeps his camper is now missing a wall.
“And I’m thankful that our home’s still there because we have a lot of friends and family that have lost everything," said LeBlanc.
One of those friends—a brand new homeowner who decided to ride out the storm and almost didn’t make it.
“And her and her son had a mattress on top of them, and the only thing left standing was one wall and she said they were getting lifted off the ground while holding on to the mattress. That just broke my heart. To actually physically be in the house while a hurricane’s coming over, it’s just beyond belief,” said LeBlanc.
The top of their hospital was blown off with patients having to be airlifted out. Hurricane Michael destroyed nearly everything new and old. Even the city’s history.
“The downtown buildings that have been there for centuries, they’re all, if not leveled, just destroyed,” says LeBlanc.
He’s fortunate now to have something to take his mind off the devastation back home.
“Words can’t describe what people went through down there and what they’re going to go through for years,” said LeBlanc.
LeBlanc has a few gas cans he’ll fill up and will try to get home, or as close to it as possible, come Monday. He plans to stock up on supplies before heading back, hoping to help his community as best he can.
