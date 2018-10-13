Community raises more than $60K for SC cancer survivor after social media outrage

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - A crowdfunding effort has raised more than $60,000 for a cancer survivor who said a store employee asked him to cover his face if he wanted to eat there.
Kirby Evans, who lost one eye and his nose to cancer, said the incident happened at a Cottageville Highway store. His daughter posted the story on Facebook and it quickly spread as thousands shared it.
The owner of the store could not be reached directly for comment.
The GoFundMe campaign had a fundraising goal of $75,000 and as of noon on Saturday, visitors pledged a total of $60,065. GoFundMe labeled the effort a “trending campaign.”
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.