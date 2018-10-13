Bodies of 11 infants found in funeral home, police say

DETROIT (WDIV/CNN) – Detroit police are searching a former funeral home after the bodies of 11 infants were found there.
Officers said construction workers found the bodies Friday in a hidden compartment in the ceiling of the Cantrell Funeral Home.
The remains were found after an anonymous tip was sent to state regulators Friday afternoon.
Nine bodies were found in a cardboard box. Two were found in caskets.
Investigators are searching the entire building to make sure there are no additional bodies inside.
People who live nearby said the discovery is heartbreaking.
"It's just disheartening,” said one neighbor. “I'm a parent. We're all parents. You would never think that your loved ones would be found this way or this state. Disheartening."
State inspectors shut down the funeral home in April after finding filthy conditions and 20 bodies in various states of decomposition.
Copyright 2018 WDIV via CNN. All rights reserved.