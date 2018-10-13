Another cool down is moving in the by the middle of next week

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Mostly cloudy for the morning hours with temperatures warming into the upper 60s by Noon.
Clouds will be on the decrease by afternoon with temperatures in the lower 70s. More clouds will move in overnight Saturday into Sunday and showers will be possible for northwest Alabama later tonight. More shower activity could spread across all of North Alabama by sunrise Sunday.
These showers will likely lift to the north along a warm front by the Noon hour. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s Sunday and Monday.
Rain chances will return, along with more humidity, late Monday afternoon and evening.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.