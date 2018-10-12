Alabama welcomes Mizzou for 2018 homecoming game

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama defense will face a tougher challenge Saturday night.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide are not on upset alert, but the defense will face a tougher opponent than they’ve seen this year. This also comes a week after allowing a season-high 31 points against Arkansas.
Alabama (6-0, 3-0) welcomes Missouri to Bryant-Denny Stadium for homecoming with the Tigers fresh off a bye week and two consecutive losses. Missouri is led by quarterback Drew Lock.
While the Missouri (3-2, 0-2 SEC) offense could pose a threat, Alabama could make it a long day for the Missouri defense. While the Crimson Tide has scored at least 56 points in five of six games this year, the Tigers have allowed at least 37 points in their last three games.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
