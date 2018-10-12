Victoria Jones to release new song at the Little Orange Fish Foundation’s fundraiser

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Local singer, songwriter Victoria Jones is a small girl with a big voice and an even bigger mission.
On Thursday, October 18 Jones alongside comedian Mike James, and artist Lamont Landers will share their talents at Little Orange Fish’s: Feelings are Real-Expressions in Laughter, a fundraiser to support mental health education and awareness in North Alabama.
All the proceeds will go directly to support educating K-12 teachers in Alabama on how to recognize and effectively respond to emotional distress and other mental and behavioral health issues in students.
"Mental health is not talked about enough. I want the topic to become more approachable," said Jones.
She wants teachers to be provided with the proper training and resources to address mental health concerns in the classroom.
"I'm actually studying music education at Athens State, so this event means a lot to me as a future educator," said Jones.
The local artist has created a cult following in recent times performing at a number of local venues and events like the Women in Music Singer Songwriter series.
Jones will release her new single "Insignificant" at the event.
She says the song highlights the feelings, struggles, and insecurities so many face.
"Everyone has felt insignificant at one time or another. Some more than others and some less," said Jones.
The jazz infused lyrics feature authentic stories and undeniable emotion.
