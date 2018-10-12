Shooting in Triana trailer park community

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On Thursday, Huntsville police officers responded to a trailer park community at 4509 Triana Blvd in reference to shots being fired.
Officers spoke to a victim that had evidence that bullets had entered their trailer. They believed they had come from a neighboring trailer and told officers they laid down on the floor when they heard the shooting.
Someone was seen leaving the neighboring trailer before officers arrival. The door was standing open at the neighboring trailer so officers attempted to do a welfare check of the residence.
HPD investigators interviewed the resident who came back to the neighboring trailer while officers were still there.
Victor Ortiz-Castillo 38 yrs old admitted to shooting in the direction of the victim’s trailer. He claimed he was shooting at someone else but there was no other evidence to substantiate this claim.
He was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.