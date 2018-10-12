Project delays frustrate residents already concerned with the work

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Northeast Huntsville neighborhood is getting some much needed repairs. City leaders gave the green light to repair the aging street on Stanhope Drive.
Residents told WAFF 48 they were frustrated with the process of this project because of a ‘lack of communication.’ “If they’re had been some communication telling us what the process was going to be, it would’ve been good. There was nobody telling us anything," said Pat Stolz.
Chris McNeese is the Director of Public Works for the City of Huntsville. He estimated the work to be complete by Friday, October 12. As it appears, they are behind schedule. Stolz says crew members explained they will start repaving Stanhope Monday, October 15. It will be several days before it is fully complete.
“Our intention is to complete the work in a timely manor so everybody can continue their days," expressed McNeese.
Stolz and several other residents say they welcome the work as they hope it will help with flooding. Understanding hiccups along the way, they just ask for transparency throughout. “I am really looking forward to it possibly solving all of our problems when they get done with it,” said Stolz.
WAFF 48 reached out to city leaders for comment and an update timeline, but we have not heard back.
Each street in Huntsville is scored every two years. If it gets a failing score, it’s eligible for repairs under a special street project fund.
