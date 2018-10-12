Man arrested after shots fired outside Huntsville nightclub

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is behind bars after shots were fired outside an area nightclub.
Police officials say the shots were fired outside Club 3208 on Long Street. It happened during an altercation outside. One of the people armed himself and fired away from the altercation.
No one was injured.
Officials say they were quickly able to get the gun away from 25-year-old Glenn Pace. He was arrested without incident.
Pace faces charges of possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
