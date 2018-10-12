Lawrence County escaped inmate has been captured

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Mark Darrell Terry has been taken back into custody.
Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office received information on the escaped inmate from Lawrence County late Thursday, and was able to locate Mark Darrell Terry, and arrested with Terry was Brandi Horton also from Lawrence County.
Sheriff Mitchell said that he thanks the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for the good job on apprehending the escaped inmate, Mitchell said that further information will be forthcoming.
