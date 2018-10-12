Huntsville police arrest two men for recent car break-ins

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Police have arrested two men in numerous car break-ins in the Huntsville area.
Many of the cases were in the Blossomwood and Five Points area, but police say they were several in others parts of the city.
The suspects arrested have been identified as Phillipe Daynoto Hackman and Kenyon Martin. Investigators believe that between the two of them, they could attribute to as many as 100 or more car break-ins, dating back to early August.
Authorities were able to identify the suspects after citizens turned in multiple tips and video surveillance.
Investigators also say that only unlocked vehicles were targeted.
Huntsville police say that firearms were taken from the vehicles. They also remind citizens to lock up vehicles when they are unattended and to remove any firearms from them.
