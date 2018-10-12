Huntsville Approves Agreement to bring in 5G Technology

Cell phones have gone from purely voice (1G) to text (2G) to data (3G) to multimedia devices (4G). U.S. internet traffic is projected to grow 2.5 times in the next five years with video accounting as a major driver of growth. This increased use of networks is already taxing and with the growth of connected devices, more resilient networks will be required to meet demand. That is a major reason for the development of new technology such as small cells that will make 5G possible.