HPD to shorten patrol shifts citing manpower, safety issues

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Big changes are being made by the Huntsville Police Department's top brass in the patrol division.
On Friday, the agency revealed that shifts are going back to eight hours.
It’s a decision not all of the officers are happy about, but officials say it’s the result of feedback from supervisors.
Five months ago, the patrol division went from working five days a week with eight hour shifts, to working four days a week with 10 hour shifts. Now, they’re reverting back.
“There’s been a lot of different meetings and discussions. That included monitoring reports from the field supervisors. The chief and command staff watch those very closely. There was a trend of negativity from supervisors as far as potential for officer safety, as far as busy hours. They’re seeing a trend that this may not be the healthy thing to do in the long term,” said Lt. Michael Johnson, HPD’s public information officer.
“Situations like an officer not having backup. These instances were happening a little more often then when we were on the 8′s,” he added.
A manpower shortage has also hurt response times in some situations, according to the department.
“What we were experiencing was a response time differential that was in the negative a little bit so going back to 8′s, we’re hoping to put that in the positive,” Johnson stated.
HPD’s recent recruiting blitz has led to more applications, but it takes time to hire and train a police officer and get them out on the streets.
“We’re going to have 40 seats available in the March 2019 academy and we’re looking forward to filling all those 40 seats,” the lieutenant said during an interview at the public safety building on Friday afternoon.
Patrol officers say they like working the 10 hour shifts. They get an extra day off and it’s been good for their family lives and morale. Several officers indicated that they’ll be asking the chief and command staff to look at other options, like staggering off days more to even out the number of officers on duty.
“Right now, it’s an officer safety issue. As soon as we can get our staffing levels up, the chief has opened his door to the command staff members to come up with other plans before this is implemented so we’re just waiting to hear back from some of them,” Lt. Johnson explained.
The change is set to go into effect after the first of the year. Officials think that will give officers time to readjust their personal lives again.
“They’re allowing some time to go by until after the first of the year so that officers can readjust their personal lives again. It is a big issue and command staff members informed the chief that it was something we needed to consider so that’s what is being done. We’re giving some time, some notice so they can do that,” Johnson stated.
Officers, meanwhile, hope HPD’s administration will reconsider. Some plan to write a letter to the chief with their concerns and thoughts on the matter.
“It started with trying to serve the citizens a little bit better and give officers three days off and try to appeal to both of those desires, but we’re not able to do that right now. We’re seeing that there is a little bit of a trend during the work shift where it is a little unsafe for the officers,” Lt. Johnson added. “We’re not getting that dual benefit.”
