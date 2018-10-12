Health department, clinics offer discounted or free flu shots for uninsured

(WAFF) - Health officials anticipate another aggressive flu season in Alabama. Last year, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a public health emergency to withstand the great number of widespread cases. Now, medical professionals are stressing the importance of the flu vaccine.
“The more people that are vaccinated, the less likely it is to be as bad as last year," said Landon Dutton with American Family Care.
The Alabama Health Department reports an estimate of 1,000 people die from flu and pneumonia related complications in our state every year.
A big issue with people not getting vaccinated is the cost. For those uninsured it can cost up to $60.
WAFF 48 News went around to find out how you can get protected without dishing out racks of cash, and it turns out you have options.
Retailers like CVS & Walgreens often charge $50+ for flu shots without insurance.
Government-funded clinics, like Thrive Alabama or the Huntsville Family Health Center, operate on a sliding scale based on your income. They ask that you bring in two copies of your most recent pay stubs for evaluation.
Every public health department charges, but they are the cheapest we could find. Without insurance, you can get vaccinated for a fee between $2-$5.
“If somebody said, ‘I really need this, but I really just don’t have any way to pay.’ That’s all they’re going to have to say. Our public health folks are so compassionate we’re going to see that they’re taken care of," said Judy Smith, Administrator for the Northern District of the Alabama Health Department.
There are two flu shot drive-thru next week. It’s an on-the-go opportunity to just drive-up. give a little information and get the shot in your arm without even getting out of the car. The first is Oct. 17 in Limestone County at the Sportsplex. The next day there will be one setup in Morgan County at the Fairgrounds. Each event runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or until vaccines run out.
