Governor awards grant for child passenger safety

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $182,252 grant to assist in educating Alabamians about proper child safety seat installation and use.
The funds will support the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Child Passenger Safety Program, which aims to educate Alabamians on safe use of child passenger restraint systems. The program provides training for individuals to become certified Child Passenger Safety (CPS) technicians through a three-day certification course.
“Child safety seats save countless lives in automobile crashes. Knowing how to properly install one is an essential skill for any parent or caregiver of a young child,” Ivey said. “I commend the Child Passenger Safety Program for training experts who can assist parents, and I encourage anyone who needs assistance with child safety seats to take advantage of this program.”
ADPH will organize car-seat fitting stations around the state where the public will be able to have seats checked and installed by certified technicians. Information about fitting stations and trainings, along with educational materials about safe use of car seats will be available on the program’s website: www.cpsalabama.org.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Gov. Ivey and I support the efforts of ADPH to educate the public to make travel as safe as possible for young children,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to partner with ADPH on this program which could help to save a number of young lives.”
