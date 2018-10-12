Generous donation to aid AL women battling breast cancer

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A big donation was made in Huntsville on Friday to help breast cancer patients, thanks to support from the community and Century Automotive!
Century Cares Day was a huge success. During the recent event, 500 dozen pink Dunkin Donuts were sold- all part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to support local woman fighting the disease.
The money raised from the donut sales came to $5000 and Tracy Jones, the owner of Century Automotive, matched that, bringing the total to $10,000.
A check presentation was held at the dealership Friday morning. All of the money goes to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund.
"That fund is responsible for helping ladies when they’re going through treatment and their surgeries. People don’t plan to be out of work for two years. They don’t plan to pay so many co-pays. Breast cancers is one of the most expensive cancers to treat, if not the most expensive. So it helps. It helps them get through a very stressful and focus on getting getting better and not having to stress out on bills, explained Sandy Cross, Breast Health Navigator at Huntsville Hospital.
For Tracy Jones, her continued support of the good cause is very personal.
“To us, this is so important because Huntsville Hospital uses these funds for women who are having trouble meeting their bills and getting their families through the tough time of breast cancer. I was fortunate. My mother had breast cancer and my best friend died from breast cancer.” she said. “When I say fortunate, they had a support group, they had people around them to help them financially, they had insurance and there’s a lot of people out there who don’t have those things so when they’re diagnosed with the disease, we hope this fund will help them.”
