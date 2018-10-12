Florida native living in Albertville sending hurricane relief to hometown

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - An Albertville man is on a mission to provide help to victims of Huricane Michael. He has a special connection to one of the devastated areas in Florida.
J. Mason Ray said he felt compelled to do something because he is originally from there and still has family in Florida.
Ray is getting a taste of how giving Marshall County is. He’s collecting donations for hurricane relief that started Friday morning at Nissan of Albertville where he works. It started with just a social media post saying he was loading up all he could to take down to the Pensacola and Port St. Joe area.
Ray moved to Albertville five years ago from Port St. Joe where he grew up. People began bringing items to him such as water, baby wipes, and other necessities.
“Understand that it’s like a war zone down there. It’s catastrophic damage. I even got a text from my older brother during the storm saying his roof was coming off so it’s pretty terrible but anything can help. I’ve got my truck and my trailer but I’m hoping I get a U-Haul. I’m hoping it’s that big,” said Ray.
Ray says he plans to leave by 9 am on Saturday.
If you would like to get something to him before he leaves Saturday morning you can contact him on Facebook.
