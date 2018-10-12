Chilly temperatures this morning! Picture perfect Friday afternoon ahead!

Low humidity out there this morning which has helped dropped out temperatures into the low to mid 40s across the Valley. Still dealing with a bit of a breeze from the northwest this morning as well. A clear start to the day as well, so that morning ride to work will be smooth sailing. You might need to grab your fall jacket before you run out the door this morning. Should be a stellar afternoon today with plenty of sunshine and low humidity! That means a great, albeit cool, night for football!