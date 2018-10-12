Chilly temperatures this morning! Picture perfect Friday afternoon ahead!

Happy Friday, and a happy Friday it is! That much anticipated cold front came through the Valley yesterday and we are sure feeling it this morning! Temperatures are into the 40s!
Low humidity out there this morning which has helped dropped out temperatures into the low to mid 40s across the Valley. Still dealing with a bit of a breeze from the northwest this morning as well. A clear start to the day as well, so that morning ride to work will be smooth sailing. You might need to grab your fall jacket before you run out the door this morning. Should be a stellar afternoon today with plenty of sunshine and low humidity! That means a great, albeit cool, night for football!
This cool and crisp weather will continue into the weekend as well. After some clouds overnight Friday, we will clear back out for Saturday with plenty of sunshine on the way. Temperatures will start into the upper 40s and climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Temps will climb slightly into Sunday with a south wind bringing in a bit more humidity. This is all ahead of another cold front that will cool things back down as we move into Tuesday!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
