Unused bullet found in school bathroom

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Florence Middle School was briefly placed on soft lock down Thursday morning after an unused bullet was found in a school bathroom.
Florence City School Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw tells WAFF 48 News that a middle school student immediately brought the bullet to a teacher. The teacher notified school administrators who placed the school on a soft lock down. School staff called Florence Police who responded to make sure students were safe.
The school and student’s backpacks were searched. No weapons or additional bullets were discovered. Superintendent Shaw says this a good example of “see something, say something” and told WAFF that he was thankful the student acted in the proper way.
There is no danger to any Florence Middle School students. The lock down began around 10 A.M. and ended about an hour later.
